Details were revealed Thursday regarding a possible motive of accused mall shooter Armando Hernandez Jr. The details were also available in the initial probable cause statement compiled by Glendale, AZ police.

Armando Hernandez, the suspect in Wednesday night’s shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, AZ has apparently been thinking about causing harm resulting in mass casualties for years.

Police say Hernandez could’ve caused more damage but his gun jammed during the shooting. According to authorities, Hernandez told police he had been bullied and wanted to gain respect.

Prosecutor Ed Leiter of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office stated that Hernandez targeted couples; Ultimately injuring three. Revealing that the 20-year-old was a self-described “incel.” Also known as an involuntary celibate.

Advertisement

“He wanted these people to feel the pain that he feels on a daily basis. He suffers from extreme anger. He’s very open about the fact that he has a dark side, and his dark side was coming out,” Leiter said while making the case that Hernandez’s bail should be set at $1 million, which the judge agreed to.

The shooting left 3 victims with injuries. Including a 19-year-old man listed in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl with non-life threatening injuries. And a 30-year-old woman who was not hospitalized.

“As we begin to emerge from our homes into our public spaces again, evil acts like this have a very, very fearful and paralyzing effect – that is, if we left them,” Mayor Jerry Weiers said late Thursday morning. “I’m asking all of you, please don’t give into fear. Don’t allow senseless acts like this to change your habits.”

The Glendale, AZ Police Department is asking anyone with a recorded video of the shooting to upload it so detectives can begin to formulate a clearer picture of what happened at Westgate Wednesday night.

We will stay on top of new information and details around this tragic case.