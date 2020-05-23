The Brooklyn Nets are exploring ways to form a big 3 next season. One player who would be a great fit in Brooklyn is Bradley Beal.

The Nets have had internal discussions about potential ways they could acquire Beal, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports. While the Washington Wizards have not yet indicated whether or not they will entertain trade offers for Beal, the star guard is set to make $29 million next season.

Back in January, Kyrie Irving low key mentioned the possibity of the Nets adding another All Star caliber player to the roster.

“I mean, it’s transparent,” Irving said. “It’s out there. It’s glaring, in terms of the pieces that we need in order to be at that next level. I’m going to continue to reiterate it. We’re going to do the best with the guys that we have in our locker room now, and we’ll worry about all the other stuff, in terms of moving pieces and everything else, as an organization down the line in the summer.”

If the Wizards are committed on rebuilding, the Nets have the assets to give them to speed up that process. A package deal including Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, and a few first round draft picks might sway the Wizards to trade Beal.

A backcourt of Beal and Kyrie Irving, along with Kevin Durant in the front court, would make the Nets an instant runaway favorite in the Eastern Confrence next season.