Cam Newton’s little brother, Caylin Newton is following in big bro’s footsteps, deciding to play football at Auburn University.

Cam won the Heisman Trophy and led Auburn to a national championship in 2010. Now his brother has announced on Friday that he’ll be heading to Auburn as a graduate transfer.

Newton, a 6-foot quarterback, will be eligible to play immediately. He enters a program with an established starter at QB in, Bo Nix, He is the son of Auburn great Pat Nix and started every game for the Tigers last season.

He was also named SEC Freshman of the Year.

Tale Of The Tape

Newton began last season at Howard University as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year. He won Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman and was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Hard work and prayer got me this far. Hard work and prayer is gonna take me further and further. And further . Speak victory! — Caylin Newton (@NewtonCaylin) May 6, 2017

However, he left the team in October and announced his intention to transfer.

His switch to Auburn begs for comparisons to his brother’s championship pedigree. The younger Newton will have to carve his niche his way.

Cam Newton also transferred but from Florida. Once he got to Auburn, he assembled one of the best seasons in college football history in 2010.

Cam scored a combined 51 touchdowns (30 passing, 20 rushing, one receiving). He led his team to an undefeated record and a last-minute win over Oregon in the BCS title game.