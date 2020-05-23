After the success of the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, it has been confirmed that ESPN will be releasing a football version featuring Tom Brady entitled The Man In The Arena.

The documentary will follow Brady’s illustrious career in the NFL as well as footage of personal moments of one of the best QBs the game has ever seen.

Connor Schell, who served as executive producer of the project, said, “Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them.”

Brady, who’s production company was also a part of his bio-doc, stated, “I’m excited to have my company 199 Productions be in business with ESPN and Disney. Through the series, we’re defining the key moments and challenge that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat.”

