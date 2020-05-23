Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf, 44, was arrested on Friday on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to reports, Leaf was arrested around 2 p.m. in Palm Desert, California. He was then booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

However, he was released Friday night on $5,000 bail, according to the jail’s records. His next appearance in court is September 25.

Leaf was a star as a QB at Washington State. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1997, leading the Cougars to the Rose Bowl.

He was the No. 2 overall draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 1998. However, he had only a four-year NFL career before his life spun out of control.

Leaf dealt battled drug addiction, spending two years in prison in 2012 after breaking into a home in his native Montana. He was there to steal prescription drugs and was arrested in addition to violating a probation order out of Texas.

He is currently an ESPN college football analyst.