In a shocking signing, the New York Jets have added former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to their roster.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Flacco will sign a one-year deal with the Jets, where he will serve as backup quarterback to Sam Darnold.

Jets are signing former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Jets GM Joe Douglas was a Ravens’ scout in 2008, when Baltimore drafted Flacco in round one. Now Flacco will rejoin Douglas, and compete for the backup job when he’s healthy and ready. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2020

The Ravens drafted Flacco 18th overall in 2008. He became the franchise’s all-time leader in career passing yards (38,245) and career passing touchdowns (212). Last season in Denver, Flacco didn’t see much success with a 2-6 record.

Flacco is currently recovering from neck surgery to correct an ailment that cut short his lone season in Denver. The former Super Bowl MVP could serve as an experienced mentor for the young Darnold his is approaching his third season in the NFL.

As long as Darnold stays healthy and productive, Flacco won’t see much of the field this season.