Professional Japanese wrestler, Hana Kimura has died at the age of 22. She recently appeared in the latest series of Netflix’s reality show Terrace House.

Stardom fans,



We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.



Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.



We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020

Stardom Wrestling, the organization Kimura wrestled under, confirmed the news and asked fans to be respectful. Her mother was also a well-known wrestler, Kyoko Kimura.

Hanakimura was 22… 22!

Bullying is NOT ok. #RIPHanakimura — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 23, 2020

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

However, shortly before she died, she posted a series of troubling social media posts. Kimura revealed that she had been a victim of cyber-bullying.

Advertisement

Yes, we are public figures. Yes, we play characters on TV. Yes, we still get bullied every day by people who think words don't hurt.



I'm reposting this thread as a reminder to us all.



You have no idea what someone is going through. Just be kind.#RIPHanaKimura https://t.co/N1lnx8h4cI — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 23, 2020

On Friday, her Instagram story featured a photo of her with her cat; the caption read “goodbye”. She also reportedly posted images of self-harm on Twitter with messages that read: “I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”

The death of Hana Kimura is an absolute tragedy. I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are. Be kind. RIP. — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) May 23, 2020

Hana Kimura: The Life

Kimura was a beast, winning the Stardom 2019 Fighting Spirit Award.

She was a cast member of the Japanese reality TV show Terrace House. However, it was suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say… my heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/PB5pO20YIj — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) May 23, 2020

The show was MTV’s Real World style; it followed three men and three women as they temporarily live together in a house.

Kimura is reported to have been the target of numerous mean tweets from fans and critics on a daily basis.