Professional Japanese wrestler, Hana Kimura has died at the age of 22. She recently appeared in the latest series of Netflix’s reality show Terrace House.
Stardom Wrestling, the organization Kimura wrestled under, confirmed the news and asked fans to be respectful. Her mother was also a well-known wrestler, Kyoko Kimura.
The cause of death was not immediately clear.
However, shortly before she died, she posted a series of troubling social media posts. Kimura revealed that she had been a victim of cyber-bullying.
On Friday, her Instagram story featured a photo of her with her cat; the caption read “goodbye”. She also reportedly posted images of self-harm on Twitter with messages that read: “I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”
Hana Kimura: The Life
Kimura was a beast, winning the Stardom 2019 Fighting Spirit Award.
She was a cast member of the Japanese reality TV show Terrace House. However, it was suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The show was MTV’s Real World style; it followed three men and three women as they temporarily live together in a house.
Kimura is reported to have been the target of numerous mean tweets from fans and critics on a daily basis.