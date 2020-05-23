Yesterday, Georgetown University announced that the New York Knicks legend and coach for the university’s men’s basketball team, Patrick Ewing, had tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently under isolated hospital care.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said in a statement. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the health care workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine, and we will all get through this.”

Georgetown announces head coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for coronavirus and is isolated at a local hospital. Best of luck to Coach on a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/zkJWjEhE0G — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) May 22, 2020

The school also stated that Ewing is the only member of the Georgetown mens basketball program to have tested positive for COVID-19.