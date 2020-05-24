Boxing is on hiatus but when it comes to Adrien “The Problem” Broner it remains to be About Billions. The road to the billy continues with a shift to a music career as he announced the tracklist for a forthcoming album.



The album is titled Still Adjusting to Fame and is featuring some hip-hop heavyweights in Young Thug, Meek Mill and Rick Ross, along with rising stars like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, 42 Dugg and Cook Laflare.

The album news is good for the boxer/rapper as the early part of 2020 seemed to be a struggle. In February, Broner was arrested at the Wilder-Fury weigh-in, only to be arrested again in Miami for a DUI.