Ayesha Curry is doing quarantine the right way based on new photos she posted on social media on Saturday. The wife of Steph Curry and mother of 3 is showing off her new snatched swimsuit body to her 7 million followers on Instagram.

“Took me long enough,” the former actress turned professional chef said in the caption giving photo credit to her husband. Celebrities flooded the comments from Olivia Munn to Gabrielle Union praising Curry for her new body.

The new post has fans praising the basketball wife’s quarantine body, but Curry appears to have been working on this body since before quarantine based on posts prior to stay at home orders.

The 31-year-old will likely be expected to reveal her workout regimen, but as far as dieting one can assume we can resort to her 2016 cookbook The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well.

