The number one spot on the Billboard 200 will once again be held down by a HIp-Hop album. Gunna is set for the top with his second album Wunna.



Hits Daily Double has the report and sites the YSL Records rapper to hit between 110,000 and 130,000 album-equivalent units for the first week. Of that total, 2,000 to 5,000 of the sales are traditional units.



The new album brings in Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby for the features across 18 tracks. You can hear the stream here.

Also releasing this week, Key Glock’s latest mixtape will bring in between 18,000 and 22,000 in its first week.