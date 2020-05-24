For the third time this year, Brooklyn is mourning the loss of another rapper after KJ Balla was gunned down on Friday in the East New York section of Brooklyn. He was 23 years old.



According to reports, Balla, whose real name is Kennedy Noel, was found with a gunshot to the torso when paramedics arrived a little after 9:15pm. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Police say that there are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Balla is best known for his 2017 hit “Cookin Up”, which garnered almost 2 million views on YouTube, while his “Switch Up The Game”and “Strangers” singles boasts over 80K streams.

KJ is the third rapper from Brooklyn to die due to gun violence. Pop Smoke was killed in Los Angeles back in February and Nxck Blixky was killed in the borough on May 10.



