The future Hall of Fame Quarterback for The New York Giants is finally joining social media in 2020. The now retired Eli Manning is hanging up the cleats and learning to use his Twitter fingers.

“To paraphrase Jimmy Chitwood, ‘I don’t know if it’ll make any change, bt I figure it’s time for me to start playing social media,'” the Giants legend said in his first ever Tweet twith a GIF from the movie Hoosiers.

Within 3 hours of joining Twitter, Eli received his first celebrity troll in the form of his on field rival Tom Brady. “Welcome @EliManning, in typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway,” Brady tweeted to Eli.

As of this post Eli has 153,000 followers on the social media site. Check out Eli’s first tweets below.

To paraphrase Jimmy Chitwood, “I don’t know if it’ll make any change, but I figure it’s time for me to start playing social media." pic.twitter.com/Af8IFMOiEQ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway 😜 https://t.co/Wbun1VS2A0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2020

Hope your golf game is as polished as your Twitter game. Don’t hit it in the lumberyard. https://t.co/SaPL34P2T2 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

What a welcome – thanks everyone. — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 24, 2020