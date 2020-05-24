Quarantine seems like a great time to fall into the rabbit hole of YouTube videos. This, of course, could lead to staying up late and looking at a screen longer. To help with this, YouTube has created a feature that reminds you when to go to bed.

The feature will be available on the YouTube app for all for iOS and Android users within the next couple of days. To access it, you would simply need to go to the “Settings” section in your profile and click “Remind me when it’s time for bed.” Then, you would chose a start and end time. There is an option to select whether or not you want the video to be disrupted when the reminder is due, as well as snooze the alarm for 10 minutes.

This follows the “take a break” reminder, introduced in 2018. It is located in the same section and has been helpful to billions of users.