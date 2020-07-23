“What I want yeah I get it, Yeah. That’s right I said it.”

Many are familiar with the popular Oxygen television show, Bad Girls Club, that has brought some of your favorite reality stars to light like Tanisha Thomas, Tabatha Robinson (Dreamdoll), and Natalie Nunn. The popular show began in 2006 and ended around May of 2017, known for placing some of the baddest women from across the world into one house and watching the drama unfold.

As the show has aired for many years, viewers have grown relationships with their favorite cast members and even keep up with them after the show. In 2012, Demitra “MiMi” Roche stole the hearts of many of her fans when she graced the Bad Girls Club house.

In a touching tribute on Wednesday night, Valholla Entertainment founder, Vince Valholla confirmed the death of the late reality star. “I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say,” he penned on Instagram. “Mimi (@demitrajade) was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer and was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know, and work with her. My thoughts are with her family, loved ones, and friends. God gained another angel.”

MiMi’s cause of death has not been made public, However, We give our sincerest condolences and love to the family, friends, and fans of Demitra Roche.