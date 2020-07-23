After ruling the Billboard Hot 100 with three top ten appearances last week, DaBaby’s commanding lead on the music industry continues. For a sixth week, the Charlotte juggernaut holds captive the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 with his bruising single “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch. Along with this remarkable feat, Baby also becomes the first artist ever to notch five consecutive No. 1 records on Urban Radio.

For fans feverishly clamoring for the return of their favorite rap superhero, this Saturday (July 25), they can watch the prolific MC storm back to his domain and dominate the stage with his arsenal of hits. Set to be his first show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DaBaby will perform in Chicago for the Headlights Festival: A Live Drive-In Concert Experience amongst his biggest supporters in The Windy City. Along with the drive-in exhibition, fans longing to see Baby in action can also access the live stream show HERE for $4.99. Set to broadcast worldwide at 5 pm EST, Baby will be in performance-mode, blazing through his album Blame It on Baby, and also his blistering single “Rockstar.”

With a staggering 11 billion global streams across his three Interscope albums, DaBaby’s sizzling success first dates back to his 2018 effort Baby On Baby, which spent 72 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, including 43 weeks in the top 50. He immediately torpedoed back to prominence in 2019 with his Billboard 200 No. 1 album KIRK. His sophomore attempt spent 42 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, including 38 weeks in the top 50. His most recent album, 2020’s Blame it On Baby, remains a fierce contender on the Billboard 200 as well, residing on the chart for 13 consecutive weeks, having yet to exit from the top ten.

