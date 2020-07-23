Due to Kanye West’s Twitter rant and divorce threat to Kim K that was caused by a bi-polar flare-up, former Roc-A-Fella Records mogul Dame Dash went to Wyoming to check on his friend and former artist.

Dame posted a pic of the two and three other unidentified men, with the caption simply reading, “We good.”

Comedian Dave Chappelle also made his way to Wyoming earlier this week to see his friend in crisis in order to try to “lift his spirits.”

West stated during the rant that he wanted to get a divorce from Kim Kardashian because of an alleged tryst with Meek Mill and that everyone knew that the movie Get Out was about him.