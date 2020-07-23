Idris Elba is a renowned actor from the UK and made a good name for himself on and off the screen.

The upcoming BAFTA TV Awards will recognize his contributions by honoring him with the Special Award. “It’s a great privilege to be honored with the BAFTA Special Award,” Elba said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s been a mission of mine to provide opportunity and access to emerging talent from diverse backgrounds in this industry, which is the same opportunity I received many years ago from open-minded and diversity conscious casting.”

Idris Elba is best known for his roles on The Wire, The Office, and Luther, which earned him four Emmy nods. He appeared in movies like Molly’s Game, Beasts of No Nation, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. He founded a production company in 2013 and the website says they work with “emerging and established talent to produce content that is innovative, entertaining and thought-provoking whilst appealing to a broad audience.”

“[Elba] is also a driving force for championing diversity, ensuring talented people from all backgrounds achieve their potential,” Amanda Berry, BAFTA chief executive, says of the award recipient. “We’re delighted to recognize Idris, and his outstanding work, at this year’s ceremony.”

The BAFTA was originally scheduled for May but was postponed to July 31st due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hollywood Reporter said it’s going to be a “closed studio, socially-distanced show” hosted by comedian and actor, Richard Ayoade.