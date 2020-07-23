As promised, J. Cole has started to introduce fans to his two new album, The Fall Off, by way of singles “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice.” The latter of the two singles is produced in collaboration with T-Minus and Jetson.

Cole tackles “The Climb Back” in an onslaught of bars about his work ethic and the effects of it. “Lion King on Ice” dives into the costs of getting to the mountaintop that he sits on.

First 2 songs from The Fall Off.



The Climb Back

Lion King on Ice



Available now. https://t.co/ja2NCth1qn pic.twitter.com/u6nVXbEVgr — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 23, 2020

There currently is not a release date set for The Fall Off but you can hear the new songs, packaged as Lewis Street, below.

