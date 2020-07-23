Kim Kardashian broke her silence about her husband’s mental health and his recent public outburst.

She acknowledged his bipolar diagnosis in a lengthy message posted to her Instagram story and admitted that it’s an “incredibly complicated and painful” time for their family.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,’ she wrote. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because off the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

The beauty mogul praised her husband for being a “brilliant” but “complicated” person and noted some of the struggles he dealt with, including the painful death of his mother, Donda West in 2007.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she continued. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Kim Kardashian is usually tight-lipped when Kanye West is having an episode, but she released a statement after he alleged that she was creeping with Meek Mill.