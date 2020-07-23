Lil Baby has been making an effort to use his platform to focus on the bigger picture in light of the current social and political climate.

The 25-year-old graced the cover of the August 2020 issue of Rolling Stone and discussed his personal experiences with police brutality and racism. “We have a physical altercation and left me in a room for about an hour, he added. “I’m in there yelling and screaming. I’m so accustomed to it, we don’t even make it no big deal.”

The Atlanta rapper was asked about a controversial line that suggested that all cops aren’t bad cops. “Corrupted police been the problem where I’m from / But I’d be lying if I said it was all of them,” he rapped on “The Bigger Picture.”

“But I’d be lying if I said it was all of them,” he stated—“Just ’cause you work in a racist system doesn’t mean you racist,” he explains. “D-n near every system that got a job is a racist system. You know what I mean? CEOs be like old white people,” he expressed. Lil Baby continued, “ You never know, they got to be some kind of racist ’cause at some certain age, your parent, that was the way of life almost.



“So I almost feel like all these corporations or what not may be racist. And black people are racist too,” he added.

Baby doubled down on his statement by explaining why he thinks Black people can be racist too. “To me, a racist is someone who treats a different race than theirs a different way than they would treat theirs,” he explained. “I feel like if you’re a Black person and you treat all Black people one way and all white people one way, you’re racist. I’m not a racist, so I give a white person a chance to talk and actually we get into it before I can say I don’t like you or not. And I feel the same way about a Black person. You ain’t gon’ be my buddy just ’cause you’re Black. Just straight up.”