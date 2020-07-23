There was a lot to unpack during Kanye West’s latest Twitter rant. In the midst of accusing Kim Kardashian of creeping with Meek Mill, he revealed that Lil Baby is his favorite rapper but didn’t want to collab with him.

“Lil Baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song with me,” Ye wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The following day, Baby took to Twitter to reveal that he didn’t even know Kanye wanted a feature. “@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me,” he wrote.

There’s no reason why the Atlanta rapper would turn down this offer if Kanye allegedly attempted to reach out. But don’t be surprised if you hear these two on a record in the future.

Ye isn’t the first legend to cite Lil Baby as his favorite rapper. Lil Wayne has mutual feelings.

“He’s a young man,” Wayne said during a conversation on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “That’s how I simply title him up. It’s not the quote-unquote phrase of it. He’s the definition of both words. He’s a young man.”

Weezy first made the revelation on an appearance on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping. But in the video, above he explained that he admired that Baby was thirsty for knowledge. “I was in a session with him before. He heard a beat come on out of the blue that I was working on. It was an uptempo beat. It was probably a feature for somebody. Baby was like ‘I couldn’t even begin to rap on no s**t like that,'” Wayne said. “After that session, I done heard two or three songs like that come out that he done did. I was like ‘See, he went right back and figured it out.'”

Is Lil Baby on your Top 5 of the new generation list?