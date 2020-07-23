The door on Floyd Mayweather retiring from boxing is really never closed. Standing at 50-0, Money Mayweather is one of the best boxers of all-time, but often dabbles with and teases returning one more time. He is back talking about a return to the ring with Forbes and the possible bout would be with Conor McGregor.

“We’re working on some things right now for Tokyo, whether 2020 or 2021,” Mayweather told the publication of his current plans. He would add that MMA is out of the question when McGregor is brought up.

“I think just like how winning teams receive home-field advantage in the playoffs…you don’t fix what isn’t broken, and my record isn’t broken,” Mayweather said.

“For now, I’m happily retired,” he would add. “You never know, but it would have to be worth it. Just like gambling right? Juice worth the squeeze no matter who the opponent is.”

Does Mayweather-McGregor II sound like the pay-per-view for you?