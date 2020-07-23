Meek says it’s all cap.

Early Wednesday morning, Kanye West took to Twitter to get some things off his chest. While voicing triggering marital problems and issues with his in-laws, he named a number of non-Kardashian/Jenners. One of them was Meek Mill.

Ye stated that the Philadelphia rapper met with his wife, Kim Kardashian-West about prison reform. Both parties have been avid reform advocates for the past several years. Therefore, it would be fitting for a meeting. According to Ye, it did not go down in that matter. He took to Twitter to explain his discord with Meek meeting with his wife.

“I’ve been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Wardolf for prison reform,” tweeted Ye.

In a series of tweets, American rapper Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of cheating on him with Meek Mill. He has been trying to divorce her for a year. pic.twitter.com/HRgkDszlut — BUZZ! Online Magazine (@buzzonlinemag) July 22, 2020

Following the series of tweets, the “Respect The Game” rapper responding calling cap on everything.



Shit is cappp cmon ….. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2020

TMZ later reports that Meek and Kim were not alone in the meeting. Instead, they were joined by philanthropist, Ciara Wu Tsai. The three of them discussed plans to continue their efforts with reform. Both KKW and Meek have ties to Cut50, which is an organization that fights for the reduction of incarceration.

Kim Kardashian also shut down any divorce rumors on Wednesday after addressing Kanye’s series of tweets.

Following her statements regarding the incident, she signed, Kim Kardashian West.