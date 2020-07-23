Megan Thee Stallion has been a hot topic as of late. Draya Michelle recently added fuel to that fire. Last week it was reported that the “Savage” rapper was the victim of a shooting incident involving Toronto artist, Tory Lanez. According to Megan, the alleged shooter attempted to cause harm to her. Since then social media has made light of the domestic violence incident.

Well, Draya Michele suddenly joined that party. On Wednesday the Reality TV model appeared on Steelo Brim’s Wine & Weed Podcast, along with Van Lathan. When discussing Megan and Tory’s incident, Draya alluded to the two having “Bobby and Whitney” love.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that you know drove them down this snap-esque type of road,” said the Reality star.

She went on to say how she is admirable of that type of relationship.

“I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to love me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”

Draya’s comments proved to be extremely provocative to Van Lathan. Megan Thee Stallion caught wind of the video and responded through Twitter.

“Dumb b**ch that s**t ain’t f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n***a.”

Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

Following the Houston rapper’s response, Draya retracted her statements in an apology, saying that she does not “glorify domestic violence.”

I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) July 22, 2020

This incident comes less than a week after Megan expressed the lack of protection that Black Women receive. She also condemned others who continue to make light of her traumatic experience.