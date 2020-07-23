That beeping that you hear is the Brinks truck backing up to MLB superstar Mookie Betts house. Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a 12-year, $365 million extension before Betts has ever played a game for the franchise.

Betts was traded to the Dodgers this past Winter from the Boston Red Sox where he led the team to a World Series win.

“I just love being here,” Betts said to ESPN. “I love everything about here. I’m here to win some rings and bring championships back to LA. That’s all I’m focused on.”

Including his current contract of one-year at $27 million, Betts now has the second-biggest deal in the history of baseball at a total of $392 million. The first is Mike Trout whose contract carries a value of $426.5 million.

Fans can see Betts and the Dodgers in action tonight when they kick off the season by taking on the San Francisco Giants on ESPN.