Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are setting up generational wealth for their daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The family of three are part owners of a Los Angeles women’s soccer team that goes by the nickname, Angel City.

The team is apart of the National Women’s Soccer League and the official name would be released soon. This is the 11th franchise to be added to the league.

Other Hollywood A-listers are owners in the league including, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Uzo Aduba, and Jennifer Garner, as per Sports Illustrated.

This makes Olympia the youngest part-owner of a sports team. The announcement was made on the boss baby’s official Twitter account. “A new era of sports & entertainment in Los Angeles.” The caption read, “Building a women’s football club that lives up to its name… Angel City.”

One user noted that she’s is “definitely the cutest owner in pro sports,” and there’s no argument there.

“I am proud to be a part of this wonderful group working to bring a women’s professional football club to Los Angeles,” Alexis Ohanian said in a statement.

“Chiefly, because I’m a fan of the game, but also because I believe there is massive potential for the sport and it’s been undervalued by too many people for far too long. As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my 2-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front-row seat to this revolution.”

Ohanian continued saying, “I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”