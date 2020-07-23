The Atlanta Hawks aren’t in the NBA Orlando bubble but that didn’t stop the team from making some noise.

The team revealed their new 2020-21 uniforms and they are fire. Gone are the neon colors and weird triangles that the Hawks have worn over the past few years here. These are modern touches on a classic.

We’re taking the best of what we’ve been and turning it into the best of what we’ll be. Forever #TrueToAtlanta.



🔗: https://t.co/MVef1OWzon pic.twitter.com/Con1JiW6Xj — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 21, 2020

Here is the Hawks’ official statement on the new look:

“As we enter the next era of Hawks basketball, we are returning to our roots. We are paying respect to our treasured past, with our sights focused on a bright future ahead. We are freshening our look while paying homage to the colors most synonymous with the Hawks organization. Taking the most beloved details of our past uniforms to create a look that blends past, present, and future. Our new style is timeless and classic, reintroducing elements true Hawks fans have come to know and love as we enter a new golden era in pursuit of a championship.”

The three color schemes are labeled as Torch Red, Infinity Black, Legacy Yellow, and Granite Gray. While the Hawks aren’t reinventing the wheel here with these new uniforms, they’re definitely embracing their past and getting fans ready for their bright future.