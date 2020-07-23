A special new STEVE on Watch episode featuring Ms. Edna, a resident of Victoria Senior Care in Kinston, North Carolina, who went viral earlier this month when seeking a pen pal to speak about her favorite show “Family Feud” with Steve Harvey, just found its way into the blogosphere.

In a time where residents are not allowed visitors due to COVID-19, Ms. Edna put her pen pal wish out into the world and little did she know – Steve Harvey himself would surprise her and make her dreams come true!

