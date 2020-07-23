The audio of the 911 call of Tamar Braxton’s alleged suicide attempt surfaced and the singer’s family isn’t happy about it.

David Adefeso was heard detailing their beef with WeTV while seeking medical attention for his unconscious girlfriend. The Braxton family believes this is more support to prove that he was the who one had an issue with the promo video for the pilot episode of the upcoming season, as per TMZ.

TMZ reports that David was upset about being portrayed as controlling and demanding in the teaser for the episode titled, “Get Ya Life!” As a result, Tamar was upset and the tabloid reports that he has an influence over her emotions.

The outlet claims a source told them the singer and reality star had a change in attitude since she’s been with him. Her mood swings are aligned with his emotions and David is involved in her business decisions.

The teaser for the pilot reportedly shows Tamar Braxton embarking on a spiritual journey that involves 45-day abstinence, and David is clearly unhappy about that. In one scene, the couple is arguing behind a closed door and she can be heard shouting, “David, stop!” before the producers entered the room.

A PageSix report suggests Tamar was suicidal because the network was digging deep into her secrets to sell a story. The final stake into the heart of my family” was “the day you dug up a secret I’d never shared with anyone, a secret I was so ashamed to talk about that I hid it even from my own mom: the fact that I had been assaulted and raped repeatedly from age 6 to age 16, sometimes multiple times a day.”

Braxton said producers had “exposed it on your show in front of my entire family and 100 crew members.” She added, “You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt!”