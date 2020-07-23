[WATCH] Joe Biden Says Trump Is The First “Racist” To Be Elected POTUS

[WATCH] Joe Biden Says Trump Is The First “Racist” To Be Elected POTUS

Well, truth be told, he wasn’t the first.

With the blatantly embarrassing bigotry that the United States was built upon, Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden had a history glitch of some sort during a virtual town hall meeting, asserting that Donald Trump is the first “racist” to be elected to the country’s top political position.

Biden claims that no overt racist has even won the presidential election, however, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Andrew Jackson all owned slaves, while President Woodrow Wilson was a staunch segregationist and hosted the screening of 1915 racist film, The Birth of a Nation.

Advertisement