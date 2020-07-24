The mystery behind Megan Thee Stallion falling victim to gunshot wounds by Tory Lanez continues. The Toronto rapper was arrested earlier this month for gun possession but was after posting bail. It was later revealed that Lanez was the primary suspect in an ongoing investigation for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Prior to the shooting incident, the two attended a house party in Hollywood Hills, where Kylie Jenner was in attendance as well. The three were cozy in the pool on Instagram Live.

Adam22 took to his NoJumper Podcast recently to reveal some information he received from “trusted sources.”

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

“What I’m hearing, my version that I’ve heard from trusted sources is that Megan and Tory have been f**king. They’ve been chilling. They go to this house party. Kylie Jenner is there. I heard, depending on who you want to ask, that either Tory was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner or Kylie Jenner was showing too much attention to Tory. Either way, Meg did not appreciate it. Meg– maybe at this point in her career, has a little bit of an ego, she’s feeling herself and she feels she doesn’t have to deal with any disrespect. Meg was violating his ass. They got into a fight that was, like, bad. I heard that she was really shitting on him. It was bad.”

Kylie Jenner has yet to speak on the incident and it is likely that she never will. Since Tory Lanez’s release, he has yet to speak as well.

On the other hand, Megan Thee Stallion has voiced that she faced a traumatic experience. She has also slammed those who have made light of the situation.