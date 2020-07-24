Platinum-selling, charting Chicago rapper Calboy has today released the 12-track deluxe edition to his Long Live The Kings 6-track EP that he dropped back in late February earlier this year on Polo Grounds Music and RCA Records (Sony Music) on all major streaming platforms.

Calboy burst onto the scene two years ago with the release of his triple-platinum RIAA-certified single “Envy Me” in August 2018 produced by JTK, reaching a peak Billboard charting place of 31. It would later serve as the lead single to his Gold-selling debut EP Wildboy that also charted highly in both America and Canada. Despite a running length of only two minutes, the “Envy Me” single has amassed hundreds of millions of streams already and has helped transform Calboy into the now household name that he has increasingly become today.

Citing a very diverse array of musical influences including the late Tupac Shakur (RIP), 50 Cent, New Found Glory, Michael Jackson, Chance, Chief Keef, Fuel, Sherwood, All American Rejects and Philly’s The Starting Liner, Calboy has since mid-2017 released three mixtapes, two EPs and a string of highly successful singles. He has already worked with a who’s who of the hottest rap artists of the moment, including Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Young Thug, G Herbo, Lil Tjay, Chance The Rapper, Pop Smoke, King Von, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign and Yo Gotti amongst others.

Advertisement

Last year, Calboy headlined his own Rockstar Wild Boyz Tour as well as being on the road as a support act for both the extensive 30+ date Kodak Black Dying to Live Tour with Sniper Gang early in 2019 and 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was Tour with Atlanta’s Young Nudy later in the year. Today Calboy has also just released the new visuals to also short and sweet Holy Waters track – watch below.