CHASE B returns Friday to bring the new video for his single “Cafeteria,” assisted by Gunna and Don Toliver. The single features his debut single “Mayday,” which released

The video brings CHASE in a takeover of Nobu for his own cafeteria, inviting the two features in who deliver and show group synergy for the song.

Prior to the release CHASE B hit Travis Scott’s .WAV RADIO show on Apple Music where he announced the forthcoming ESCAPISM joint effort with Don Tolvier that is on the way.

Advertisement

You can see the new video below and add it to your rotation here.