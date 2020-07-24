Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy, Win Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy, Win Wilson

Party of five! Ciara and Russell Wilson took to Instagram to announce that they welcomed their baby boy, Win Wilson, on Friday afternoon.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared the sweetest selfie on his Instagram account. “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!”

He went on to share his son’s full name, birth date of Thursday, July 23, and birth weight of 8 lbs., 1 oz.

Advertisement

The singer shared a heartwarming video of her doing kangaroo care to her new bundle of joy. Ciara is seen singing Happy Birthday to her “sunshine” while wearing a mask for COVID-19 precautions.

Win joins his 3-year-old big sister, Sienna Princess, and his 6-year-old brother, Future Zahir, who she shares with Future.

The beloved couple announced that they were expecting at the top of the year with a stunning photo. Congrats to the couple who delivered a healthy Black king in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.