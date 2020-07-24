Dame Dash was one of the few people who visited Kanye West following his epic Twitter rant, and he assured that Ye isn’t “crazy.”

Dash said, “People think he lost his mind just because he cried. The way he lost his mind and jumped on a jet and then jumped off the jet to come back to his 40,000-acre ranch? Yeah, I’d like to lose my mind like that.”

He added, “There’s definitely people around him that love him and he’s going to be all right. We are praying, we are working. People think like we are in an insane asylum [but] we got an album coming out.”

Concerns were raised about Kanye’s mental health after a Presidential campaign rally on Sunday where he sported a bulletproof vest, dragged Harriet Tubman, and revealed that he and Kim Kardashian considered aborting their firstborn child.

Then he unleashed a series of tweets claiming his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to get him “locked up” in a mental facility. Kim publicly asked for “compassion” while she supports Ye with his mental health.

When asked about the Kardashian family’s concerns about his bipolar diagnosis, Dame Dash said he “don’t give a f**.”

“I don’t give a f–k about none of that. I see him — he’s cool. I don’t give a f–k what they say. He’s a little tired but he’s happy.”

The mogul assured that Kanye is doing fine. “Why are you talking about [his mental health]? He’s in a big room with 40 different companies. Ideas development. It’s a laboratory going on over here. Just think of Willy Wonka.”

Dash added, “People watched the rally and think he’s crazy, but that’s how the average person thinks. Everyone that listens to him [who thinks] he’s crazy is not a billionaire. But some reason Elon Musk doesn’t think he’s crazy. I don’t think he’s crazy. Billionaires don’t think it’s crazy because he talks that billi talk. And most people don’t talk that talk. He speaks like the general to people that are generally soldiers.”