Late Thursday night Dr. Fauci started trending alongside 50 Cent. What could bring those two together? They both can flatten the curve when throwing a horrible opening pitch at a baseball game.

The Major League Baseball season kicked off with the New York Yankees taking on the Washington Nationals. Dr. Fauci has been hanging around the city quite a bit attempting to save the world from coronavirus and hit the pitchers mound to kick off the season, the problem is the ball hit an immediate curve and maybe traveled 20 feet. Who did it remind the Hip-Hop community of? 50 Cent taking the mound for the Mets some years back.

🤔Yeah but if y’all don’t listen to us y’all all gonna be dead. ⚾️FT pitch social distancing Ok. #bransonscognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/cmJgmlQhyN — 50cent (@50cent) July 24, 2020

50 Cent vs Fauci would be a pitchers duel pic.twitter.com/O3YzTFpHoW — Jacob Woodrome (@WoodromeJacob) July 23, 2020

50 cent watching Dr. Fauci make that first pitch …



pic.twitter.com/LLKfExsHGv — KingCu3rvo (@KCu3rvo) July 24, 2020

As for the game, the Yankees got the win 4-1 over the Nationals as the game was cut short to a strong thunderstorm. Early on, Giancarlo Stanton sent a two-run homerun to set the tone for the World Series hopeful season. The two teams will return for a second game on Saturday.

