Multi-platinum selling, number 1 charting Atlanta rapper Gunna has today released the Deluxe Edition to his hugely successful sophomore studio album WUNNA that dropped back in mid-May earlier this year on Young Thug’s Atlanta-based YSL Records and New York’s 300 Entertainment (Warner Music Group).

The original version of WUNNA contained 18-tracks including features from the likes of Young Thug, Roddy Rich, Travis Scott as well as Lil Baby and charted in 16+ countries including seven Top-10 Album chart positions globally. This new Deluxe Edition contains a further eight new tracks including new features from Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Nav, Future, and Yak Gotti taking this edition up to a stacked 26-tracks, clocking in at over seventy minutes.

Gunna has also just recently premiered the brand new film clip to the third single off the album “Dollaz On My Head” featuring Young Thug to support the release of this new deluxe edition, produced by renowned and forever consistent hitmaker Mike Will Made It. Earlier singles to the album include the lead ‘Skybox’ released in early March as well as the album-titled WUNNA which dropped the Monday before the album back in mid-May.

