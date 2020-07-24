Jermaine Dupri is set to produce a charity song inspired by “We Are The World” called “Change.”

The featured artists include Johntá Austin, Ne-Yo, Kelly Rowland, Monica, Miguel, Gary Clark Jr., JoJo, Eric Bellinger, and Angel.

The super producer revealed that people rejected to be apart of the song, but he’s taking a page out of Quincy Jones’ book.

“I’ve had a few people who rejected being on the song, a week ago those rejections had me in a f–ked up space,” he told Page Six.

“I’m trying to do something good for the cause … so I had to get myself out of that funk. I’m a songwriter, so when someone rejects one of my songs, I start thinking the song sucks immediately.”

JD was relieved to learn that Prince rejected to be on We Are the World when Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones did it.

“[I also read] Cyndi [Lauper] thought the song sounded like a soap commercial or something, and a couple of others said they didn’t love the song … So, that gave me my next week of confidence and I started reaching out to the Detroit Choir … It’s a song that represents this current time that we’re in,” Jermaine Dupri said.