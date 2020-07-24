LeBron James Uses Postgame Media Availability to Call for Arrest of Breonna Taylor, Says Black Lives Matter is a Lifestyle

LeBron James took the court in Orlando and showed that his game is right where it left off back in March. After he had an impressive showing he used his postgame media time to discuss Black Lives Matter, referring to it as a lifestyle.

“A lot of people kind of use this analogy, talking about Black Lives Matter as a movement. It’s not a movement,” James said to ESPN. “When you’re Black, it’s not a movement. It’s a lifestyle. We sit here and say it’s a movement, and, OK, how long is this movement going to last? ‘Don’t stop the movement.’ No, this is a walk of life. When you wake up and you’re Black, that is what it is. It shouldn’t be a movement. It should be a lifestyle. This is who we are.”

LeBron would also wear #Justice4BreonnaT on his sneakers for the game and called for the cops who killed Breonna Taylor to be arrested. In discussing the matter, he would call back to George Floyd’s death and how the video sparked outrage across the country.

“I mean, is that what we need to see, a video of Breonna being killed to realize how bad the situation is?” James asked.

“Us as the NBA, and us as the players, and me as one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for it and we want justice.”

You can see his availability after the game below.

I asked @KingJames what an improved America looks like to him. Here is his thoughtful answer: pic.twitter.com/bhi1jbNkjN — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 24, 2020