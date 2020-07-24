The swan song from Logic, No Pressure, is now available. The album is executive produced by No I.D. and is set to be the last effort as Logic is aiming to be a father.

“Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced by No I.D.,” Logic wrote. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

Shortly after the announcement of his retirement, Logic announced a seven-figure deal with Twitch, which will be his post retirement home for fans.

“This album is a return to form for me. It is a culmination of all the things I’ve learned mentally, spiritually and technically,” said Logic. “And most important it is an album that is strictly for fans of hip-hop music. It’s an album I’d been planning for years and what I believe to be the perfect farewell.”

The album is 15 tracks in length and you can hear it below.