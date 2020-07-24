Marlon Wayans penned a sweet message to his late mother who would’ve turned 82 this week.

The comedian posted a picture of him and the matriarch of the iconic Wayans family and announced that she passed for the first time publicly. “Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces I’m putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you.”

Marlon continues saying that although he’s mourning he’s choosing to celebrate her life. “Today i celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt… i just love you ma. #missyou i accomplished so much, made you so proud… but now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl sh*t ma, i gave you all my bdays… wth do i do now ? millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well”

Advertisement

He also shared a throwback picture and the caption read, ““Everytime i seen this woman i smiled. I see her in every woman… the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you.”

This appears to be the first time any of the siblings has spoken out about the passing of Ms. Elvira Wayans.

Marlon Wayans is the youngest of 10 siblings including Damon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans.