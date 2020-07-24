Mike Tyson is Set to Fight Roy Jones Jr. for an 8-Round Exhibition in September

Apparently, Mike Tyson wasn’t training just for show. The heavyweight champion plans to return to the ring to fight Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Andy Foster, the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, confirmed that the fight will be an exhibition.

“This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off,” Foster told Yahoo Sports. “They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”

Foster believes they’re fighting with 12-ounce gloves.

Mike Tyson is 54-years-old and hasn’t fought since 2005. Jones Jr. is 51.