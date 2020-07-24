Ready to see Tekashi 6ix9ine stunting all on the Internet with a lot more cash? TMZ reports the controversial rapper just ran up a bag to the tune of $5 million for a one-time live-streaming performance deal.

GlobalStreamNow is the company who penned Tekashi for the performance of his forthcoming album. 6ix9ine told the publication he will perform on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m., which will allow him to perform his upcoming album and interact with fans.

For now, the “Fefe” rapper is wrapping up his home confinement, which DJ Akademiks let the world know is what took the rapper of Instagram for a moment.

In coronavirus times where social distancing is encouraged, the concert is timely for his fan base. Will you be tuning in?