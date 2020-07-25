If you want a no holds barred opinion on a subject just go ask Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana legend this time is talking R. Kelly in an interview with Vlad TV.



Vlad wrongfully compared the situations of August Alsina and Jada Pinkett-Smith to the manipulation of women by R. Kelly, which then led into Kells catalog that Boosie things is untouchable in a VERZUZ battle.



“Who you gone call? Michael Jackson? No. Beyoncé? No. Nobody got more hits than R. Kelly,” Boosie said.



Vlad asked about Stevie Wonder and Boosie made sure to let you know what he thinks it really is when it comes to R. Kelly:

“He can’t f*ck with no R. Kelly. Stevie Wonder can’t f*ck with no R. Kelly! Let’s keep it real man… I don’t give a damn what he did, who he f*cked. I know he f*cked up, but when it come to talent, we cannot take this away from R. Kelly ’cause you don’t take it away from Michael Jackson, so we ain’t gonna take it away from R. Kelly.” – Boosie

You can hear it all below.