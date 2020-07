Chris Brown Reveals Who His VERZUZ Opponent Would Be

The names entering VERZUZ are getting bigger. After the Snoop Dogg v DMX battle, the question is, who’s next? People have been asked about putting in Chris Brown, throwing around names like Usher and Trey Songz.

Now we go to the man himself:

“Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY… not in competition with nobody but myself…”

So he’s out. Who else do y’all want to see?

