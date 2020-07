Despite Adam 22 believing he has the answers to what happened, the details around the situation between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion are still a bit sketchy. All we know for sure is HotGirlMeg was shot in the foot and a lot of people are corny for their jokes, more will be revealed later.



The information currently available is enough for Apple Music and Hot 97’s Ebro Darden to form an opinion on the matter, stating “I can’t support Tory.”

A man shot a woman.

She was not armed.

She was getting out of the car.



She says “I was the victim and this was intended to harm me..”



Why are ya’ll acting like we should consider other facts?



Until I hear from Megan I can’t support Tory… — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) July 23, 2020

In what world do you even pull a gun on a woman in a bikini at 3AM? — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) July 23, 2020

Huh? Did she get shot ??



Agenda? https://t.co/P7p4Hw3JfJ — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) July 23, 2020

Do you agree with Ebro?