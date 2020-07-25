The NBA has announced the Jr. NBA Global Championship, an annual youth basketball tournament for the op 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world, will be a virtual event this year. The event will unite hundreds of youth players from dozens of countries around the world for competitions, sessions, programs, and more.



The Global Championship previously occurred at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando but has shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Over the next few weeks, youth players from Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe & the Middle East, India, Mexico, Latin America, and the U.S. will attend leadership and life skills development sessions with NBA and WNBA talent. They also will participate in cross-cultural experiences, design, and donate a piece of art and more.



You can read more about the announcement here.