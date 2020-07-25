Prayers go out to Hip-Hop legend Biz Markie who has reportedly been battling a serious illness in the hospital for weeks.



TMZ reports the illness is not the coronavirus but is connected to Type II Diabetes. Markie is currently hospitalized in Maryland, a specific condition state has not been revealed.



“He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome,” the source said.



More details will be updated as they become available.