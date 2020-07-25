Despite the tragedy that occurred last week when rapstress Megan Thee Stallion was shot, footage of her explaining why she had to put hands on a former beau has resurfaced amid the shooting that allegedly involved Tory Lanez.

The footage is now being used as justification in the “Savage” rapper’s shooting in the court of public opinion. According to Adam22, Thee Stallion became upset with Lanez because he allegedly showed Kylie Jenner more attention at a party they attended together.

